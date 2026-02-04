Rare deep-sea discovery: ‘School bus-size’ phantom jellyfish spotted in Argentina

Scientists in a rare deep-sea discovery have found “school bus-size” phantom jellyfish off the coast of Argentina during the expedition.

Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute have captured the spectacular moment by using a remotely operated vehicle known as ROV SuBastian. In the captured video, a rare giant phantom jelly (Stygiomedusa gigantea) can be seen at a depth of about 820 feet.

The jellyfish is known to be grown “as long as a school bus.” Their four arms can also reach lengths of more than 30 feet long while the bell can reach up to 1 metre in diameter.

Talking about the team’s astonishment, expedition’s chief scientist, María Emilia Bravo, said, “We were not expecting to see this level of biodiversity in the Argentine deep sea and are so excited to see it teeming with life.”

Moreover, the team of researchers who searched Argentina's coast, from Buenos Aires in the north to Tierra del Fuego in the south, also found other remarkable discoveries.

The findings include the world’s largest known Bathelia candida coral reef in the Southwestern Atlantic Ocean. The reef provides important habitat for crustaceans, fish, and octopuses.

They also found the country’s first deep-water whale fall and 28 new animal species.

“Seeing all the biodiversity, ecosystem functions, and connectivity unfolding together was incredible. We opened a window into our country’s biodiversity only to find there are so many more windows left to be opened,” Emilia said.

Schmidt Ocean Institute’s executive director, Jyotika Virmani, said, “With every expedition to the deep sea, we find the ocean is full of life – as much as we see on land, and perhaps more because the ocean contains 98% of the living space on this planet.”