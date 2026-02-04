Kate Middleton’s son Prince George sparks sympathy for the Beckhams: ‘She feels for their family rift’

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond has just come forward to voice her appreciation for the Wales’ and their approach to parenting the future King of England as well as his siblings because, as the heir himself puts it, for all George's “polite” and “demure: behaviour in front of the cameras, it was quite a different story in private.”

That is not all, because it appears Brooklyn Beckham’s words about growing up in a fish bowl himself seems to have touched the star even more so than before.

Everything has been shared to The Mirror and sees the expert admit, “I’m sure she'll have great sympathy for the Beckhams – any family rift is so sad. If anything, I suppose it might reinforce their belief that their children should enjoy as much privacy as they possibly can until the time comes for them to take on public duties.”

“William gave a hint recently that the children are not as impeccably behaved as they usually appear in public. He said that for all George's polite and demure behaviour in front of the cameras, it was quite a different story in private.”

“We know that there are already some tensions over whether he should have a mobile phone. And of course George is now approaching his teenage years, with hormones racing, big changes ahead in his schooling and no doubt a natural urge to test boundaries and be more independent.”

But even with that she praised the couple for their parenting because to me,” as the expert noted “that suggests that William and Catherine are doing a good job at bringing up their children to be as normal as they can be, given their circumstances.”

While she admits “I'm sure it's sometimes chaos at home with three kids racing around, probably quarrelling with each other or just being gloriously rowdy. That's what family life should be like.”