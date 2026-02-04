Sam Claflin opens up about fame triggered struggle he still battles every day

Sam Claflin opens up about body dysmorphia

Sam Claflin is opening up about his body dysmorphia that he developed while working in the entertainment industry.

Sam, 39, talked about eating disorder and body dysmorphia during an appearance on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast.

The Hunger Games starconfessed that he had a hard time filming shirtless scenes since he didn’t think he had the leading man body.

He shared, "A lot of the roles I played earlier on in my career - I had a topless scene in one of my first movies, but it wasn't in the script and I got told a week before they were going to my top off."

"I was like, 's***, I haven't been working out, what am I going to do?' This is my first introduction to the world," he recalled.

The Love, Rosie star reflected on his younger years and shared that his body dysmorphia began in teenage as he hit "puberty late" and didn’t think he was "good-looking" or "strong enough" in those years.

Even now, well after establishing himself as a heartthrob via films like Love, Rosie, Me Before You, and the Hunger Games, he’s still uncomfortable watching himself on screen.

"I'm incredibly insecure. I just went to a screening of a film I was in and everyone immediately afterwards (asked), 'How was it?' And (I was like), 'I hated it'. It's my face I don't like. I have like a form of body dysmorphia," he shared.

He said: "I've been massively affected by (body dysmorphia). I'd say most guys are but I would say mine got quite bad."

"It's a real it's a real struggle. It's like an everyday struggle. I am massively impacted by what other people think and if they think I look good or am a nice person," he confessed, after revealing that he skips breakfast and works out more if he had a full meal the night before.

Sam Claflin's most recent projects include The Count of Monte Cristo, Lazarus, and Vanished.