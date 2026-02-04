UK's Keir Starmer accuses Mandelson of “repeated lies’ over Epstein links

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has slammed the former British minister. Peter Mandelson for “repeated lies” over his links with the late convicted sex offender Jaffery Epstein.

According to Starmer, besides lying, Lord Mandelson has also misrepresented his ties with Epstein. Therefore, he regretted appointing the minister as the ambassador to the United States.

As per Starmer, if he had knowledge about the association, he would have never appointed Mandelson.

"I want to make sure this House sees the full documentation, so it will see for itself the extent to which time and time again Mandelson completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship with Epstein and lied throughout the process," Starmer told parliament.

On Tuesday, the British police also launched an investigation into Mandelson over his alleged misconduct while holding the public office.

The authorities claimed that an ex-British minister leaked market-sensitive information to the paedophile financier.

Moreover, the UK government has agreed to release documents related to Mandelson’s appointment as the US ambassador.

The Prime Minister also revealed his discussion with King Charles over the removal of Mandelson from the Privy Council over his defamatory links to Epstein.

"I've agreed with His Majesty the King that Mandelson should be removed from the list of privy councillors on ground to bring the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute," Starmer added.

Earlier this week, Lord Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party after fresh Epstein-related documents surfaced along with shocking revelations.

According to Mandelson, he does not want to cause “further embarrassment” by his close association to Jeffrey Epstein.