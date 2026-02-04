Lorde makes major donation amid tour

Lorde has just voiced her support for the "ICE out" movement amid political turmoil in the United States.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the New Zealand-born singer posted a close-up photo of her hand, which had the words "ICE out" written in bold black lettering.

In the accompanying caption, Lorde, revealed she had donated $204,000 from her merchandise sales from her two Ultrasound World Tour gigs in Minneapolis, Minnesota last October to two immigrant rights groups.

"I'm donating our merch take in Minneapolis ($204k) to Minnesota Immigration Rights Action Committee + Immigrant Defense Network," the 29-year-old Ribs hitmaker wrote.

According to its website, the all-volunteer Minnesota Immigration Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) fights for "legalisation for all, an end to immigration raids and deportations, an end to all anti-immigrant laws."

While campaigners at the Immigrant Defense Network (IDN) have an aim to defend the "rights and freedoms of our neighbours and drive transformative change together."

The news comes in response to the raids undertaken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in major U.S. cities as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

However, much of the focus has been on Minneapolis, with tensions building in the city last month following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti by U.S. Border Patrol officers and Renée Good by an ICE agent.

And Lorde is not the only celebrity who has spoken on this issue, with Bruce Springsteen recently dropping the protest song, Streets of Minneapolis, and Billie Eilish declaring "f**k ICE" in her speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.