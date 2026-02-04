Inside Winter Olympics Games 2026: Smart replays, drones, high-tech torches and more

The 2026 Winter Olympics Games are all set to excite fans officially kicking off this Friday and are being hailed as the most tech-integrated Games in history. From first-person view drones racing alongside the athletes to AI-powered 360-degree replays that freeze action mid-air, the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics will demonstrate numerous innovations.

Technology will significantly change every aspect of how fans watch the events from, whether they are watching their televisions, interacting with AI-powered chatbots or scrolling through social media.

How the AI and drone integration is revolutionizing 2026 Winter Olympic broadcasting

Drones were first introduced at the Olympics during the 2014 Sochi Games Exarchos says that the technology has evolved significantly. For the first time, Italy will view drones and take viewers directly down the luge track, capturing the sport’s speed and intensity in real time. This generation of broadcasting is defined by technology, offering audiences perspectives never seen before.

Exarchos highlighted that OBS’s AI-assisted technology can now generate 360-degree replays in seconds by combining footage with distinct camera angles; the system provides a spectacular, multi-dimensional view of the athletes ’performances.

New AI-assistant capable of answering complex questions unveiled

The 2026 Games will feature an AI-assistant capable of answering questions and delivering real-time results. Coverage is being integrated into social media platforms such as Meta's Facebook, WhatsApp and Threads. Additionally, content hubs have been established on Asian platforms such as messaging platforms WeChat and Line, as well as short-video apps Kuaishou and Douyin. This marks the first time Olympics organizers are welcoming social media creators at every venue to produce tailored content for digital platforms.

The transparent torches

The Milano-Cortina Games also designed a new torch for the Olympics Paralympics that will demonstrate how the fame stays alight. The minimalist torches named "essential" allows spectators and athletes to see for the first time the internal technology that maintains the burning flame. Each torch is designed for sustainability and can be used up to ten times. The Olympic Torch Relay began in Rome on December 6, travelling across Italy before its scheduled arrival in Milan on February 5.