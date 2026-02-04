Prince William 'furious' at King Charles over Andrew scandal

Prince William and King Charles were given some kind of forewarning in intelligence briefings

Prince William is ‘furious’ his father King Charles has let his uncle Andrew Mountbatten Windsor scandal blow up into a full blown crisis.

This has been claimed by royal expert Dan Wootton amid reports Prince William and King Charles were quietly warned that far worse revelations were coming about Andrew ties to Jeffrey Epstein- long before the rest of the Firm found out.

In a tweet, the royal expert said, “BREAKING: Prince William is furious his father King Charles has let the Andrew Mountbatten Windsor scandal blow up into a full blown crisis following the release of the new batch of Epstein Files.

“He thinks the soft touch approach has put the British Royal Family under threat.”

Meanwhile, the Sky News has reported, citing the sources close to the York family, King Charles and William received "some kind of forewarning" late last year that the scandal surrounding the disgraced royal was far from over.

A friend of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice has claimed both King Charles and Prince William were already braced for the fallout.

The insider told the Mail UK, per the Sky News, "It seems clear that William and the King were given some kind of forewarning in intelligence briefings late last year about what was still to come.

"They obviously couldn’t share that, and when they evicted Andrew and Sarah from Royal Lodge, some people thought it was too harsh."