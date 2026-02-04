Kate Middleton receives special gift for herself, Prince William in Wales

Kate Middleton's visit "recognised our mission of supporting British textile craftsmanship and marked a well-deserved recognition of the dedication and skill of our makers"

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a special gift for herself and husband Prince William during her trip to Wales.

Princess Kate met the team at Huit Denim to learn about their design process, production journey and commitment to sustainability.

The palace says, “From pattern cutting to sewing and repair, their ethos of buying less and buying better shows how skill, creativity and responsibility can sit side by side.”

Later, the Huit Denim also shared photos of Kate Middleton saying: “Today, Hiut Denim had the honour of welcoming HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales to our factory in Cardigan. Her visit recognised our mission of supporting British textile craftsmanship and marked a well-deserved recognition of the dedication and skill of our makers.”

It further said, “We were proud to show her our handcrafted jeans making process, a skill that has existed for several generations in the town of Cardigan, and one we intend to pass down for generations to come.”

About the present, it said: “To celebrate the occasion of the Princess of Wales’ visit, we gifted her the first pair of the ‘Mari’, a new women’s style that will be introduced this April, alongside a pair of our ‘Hack’ jeans for Prince William.”

Moreover, Kate Middleton also spent time at the Welsh Quilt Centre, hearing how quilting can be a source of connection, purpose and belonging.

“From historic pieces to work in progress, moving to see how creativity continues to bring people together across generations,” the palace said.