King Charles breaks silence after Andrew finally leaves Royal Lodge

King Charles has released his first statement after his disgraced brother Andrew moved out of the Royal Lodge.

According to a report by the Reuters, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, has moved out of his mansion on the royal estate in Windsor, a royal source confirmed on Wednesday, following new damaging revelations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s exit from Royal Lodge, his home for decades, marks a new low for the former prince, following years of scrutiny over his connections to Epstein, a scandal that has cast a shadow over Britain's royal family.

Citing the Sun, the report further says, "With the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go. Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness."

Andrew moved under the cover of darkness on Monday and was driven to a cottage in Sandringham, the king's estate in Norfolk, in eastern England.

