Pal speaks out about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's move: 'Leaving was so humiliating'

King Charles’ disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has finally decided to move away from the home he’s called his home for decades, Royal Lodge with accusations, and over three million pages of the Epstein files now hanging overhead.

According to Reuters this move marks a “new low” for the former prince, as he’s moved under the cover of darkness to his new private abode in a cottage in Sandringham, which is located on the King’s estate in Norfolk, in eastern England.

A close friend of the Duke was quoted by The Sun as explaining the reasons for him moving away as he did and per their findings, “with the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go. Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness.”

For those unversed, the release of the files and the pictures that followed weren’t the only things causing issues for the ex-Duke, because apart from all this he’s also facing calls to testify before a congressional committee, by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

To make matters worse even his email correspondences where he asked to be a ‘pet’ for the known financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were leaked, among many other things.