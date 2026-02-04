Inside Kate Middleton’s approach to the ‘tricky old business’ of parent life: How she does it all

Kate Middleton’s approach to parenting Prince George, with balance when it comes to his future and his present just landed her heaps and heaps of praise.

The praise comes via former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond, and she spoke about it all with The Mirror.

In the eyes of the expert, one thing that the Wales’ are best known for is their rules regarding smartphones, even though Prince George is about to be a teenager as of July 22, 2013.

Partly due to the fact that “as every parent knows only too well, bringing up children is a tricky old business.” She also noted that parenthood is one job that people tend to take on without any real training. Because in essence it is a switch, “one minute, we are footloose and fancy free, and the next, we have this tiny person who is entirely dependent on us,” Ms Bond noted.

Not to mention, “from then on, as in one of Michael McIntyre's funniest sketches, every simple action such as leaving the house is complicated at best, and at worst can become a war zone!” but “multiply that by three, as in Catherine's case, and then factor in the unrealistic expectations we have of royalty, and it must make parenting even more complex,” she admitted too.

But what makes her different, and potentially more stressed though is that “most of us have experienced dragging a toddler in full tantrum mode out of the house and into the car. But of course, any picture of Catherine's brood behaving like that would be headline news,” which Ms Bond pointed out.

However, she also highlighted one of the biggest difference between Kate as a mom, compared to the rest of the world and said “certainly, as a family, the Waleses do have a complicated destiny. They can't pretend that there is total equality between their three children because one of them is going to be the ultimate top dog – the King. And that obviously creates different issues for each child.”

And where Prince George himself is concerned she feels “it must be daunting but I think William and Catherine are intent on letting him just enjoy his childhood for as long as possible without worrying about the future.

Near the end Ms Bond added, “for now, William and Catherine are determined to let their children have as normal an upbringing as possible. Most of us know what it's like to emerge from the mayhem of getting everyone up and ready to leave the house, uniforms on, teeth cleaned, hair brushed, bags ready and present ourselves at the school gates on our best behaviour. It must be a whole lot worse if you have to get your kids up and ready to perform on the world stage. But it seems to be something that William and Catherine have cracked. Louis can be impish at times, but again, that is a sign of a healthy, normal upbringing.”