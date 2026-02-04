‘Disgraced’ Andrew, Sarah Ferguson done ‘untold damage’ to monarchy

Former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have reportedly done “untold damage” to the monarchy amid their ongoing scandal over past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

A royal expert has issued grave warning to Charles, telling him that the monarchy’s future could be at risk because of former Duke and Duchess of York.

The warning comes after US authorities released millions of documents connected to Epstein, some of which mentioned Andrew, though they did not accuse him of wrongdoing.

Speaking on it, royal commentator Andrew Norman Wilson said that Andrew pictures of the crouching over a female have “brought us to a new low," per The Express.

He noted that the phrase of Victorian journalist Walter Bagehot about the British monarchy, “We must not let daylight in upon the magic,” has never sounded “more ominous.”

“The revelations about Andrew, Fergie and Epstein are among the most devastating to happen not just to the Royal Family, but the monarchy itself.

“I believe it could be in grave jeopardy as a result,” he continued. “Fergie and Andrew’s greedy, coarse way of life – mercilessly exposed by the Epstein scandal – has done untold damage once again, and this time it could be mortal.”

He further shared that Charles has done “his utmost to keep the show on the road,” but Andrew is making it all very “difficult” for the monarch.

“The seriousness with which he prepared for his Coronation was a sign of how much he wants us all to believe in the ‘magic’ still, for he knows that the monarchy’s survival depends on it.

“But Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, his appalling ex-wife and their disgusting late friend Epstein are making it impossible to believe in it any longer.

“They [the Royal Family] have all been tainted by the Epstein scandal. And it is an ongoing scandal, thanks to its political implications in the US, which will not go away. Indeed, things can get only worse.”