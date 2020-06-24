MPs meeting fixes Sunday for passage of Finance Bill

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the parliamentary leaders of the National Assembly (NA) with NA Speaker Asad Qaisar decided to fix Sunday as a D-Day for the passage of the Finance Bill 2020 from the National Assembly which followed by passage of supplementary grants on Monday to complete the process of budget passage.

Asad Qaiser chaired a meeting of the parliamentary leaders held on Tuesday in Parliament House to consider business of the House during 22nd Session (Budget) Session of the National Assembly.

It was unanimously decided to reschedule the allotment of days for the consideration of demand for grants, finance bill and supplementary grants. According to the decision, general discussion on budget will be wound on Thursday; grants for demands and cut motions will be discussed on Friday and Saturday, while finance bill will be taken up on Sunday which followed by passage of supplementary grants on Monday.

NA Speaker thanked all the parliamentary parties for their cooperation for harmonious conduct of House business and hoped that the same spirit would be maintained in the future sessions of the assembly.

The Speaker said that being custodian of the House, all the members were equal and respectable for him; however, any individual attempt to disrupt the peace atmosphere of the House will not be tolerated. He reiterated that proceedings of the House would be conduct strictly in accordance with the rules and procedure of the assembly.

The parliamentary leaders expressed their satisfaction on the conduct of House proceedings and provision of maximum opportunity to their members to take part in general debate on budget.