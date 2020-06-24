Vaccination drive

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas has started a 12-day Enhance Outreach Activity (EOA) in merged districts and sub-divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vaccinate children against vaccine preventable diseases.

The vaccination campaign was launched in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) to boost immunity of the children against vaccine preventable diseases. Programme Manager EPI South Waziristan Dr Hafeezullah inaugurated the activity. He visited various EPI centres and monitored outreach sessions in South Waziristan. Talking to reporters, Dr Hafeezullah said he visited South Waziristan to closely monitor the activity and check the arrangements for the activity. He added that defaulters and zero dose children would be covered during the campaign in order to prevent outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases. Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr Niaz Afridi said that all available resources would be utilised to provide health facilities to the people. He said no effort would be spared to provide health care services to the public at their doorstep. He urged the parents to cooperate with the vaccinators by getting their children vaccinated.