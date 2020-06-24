Hollywood executive charged with multiple rape, kidnap

LOS ANGELES: A Hollywood producer and talent manager has been charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and kidnap of four women in California, prosecutors said Monday. David Guillod, an executive producer on “Atomic Blonde” and “Extraction,” is the latest Hollywood mogul to be swept up in the #MeToo movement, which led to Harvey Weinstein´s 23-year jail sentence for rape and sexual assault in March. Guillod surrendered to police Monday morning in Santa Barbara, near Los Angeles, accompanied by his attorney.

He faces a total of 11 felony charges for the incidents spanning back to 2012, and a maximum sentence of 21 years to life in prison, Santa Barbara prosecutors said. Guillod, 53, denies all the charges, his lawyer said. “Mr Guillod has been vilified for eight years without being afforded the opportunity to examine under oath his accusers,” said Philip Cohen in a statement to.