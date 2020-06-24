Case against Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali registered, PA told

LAHORE:Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Tuesday told the Punjab Assembly that a case had been registered against Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali who would soon be arrested.

He also gave assurance to the House that all measures would be taken to put his name in fourth schedule. The law minister gave this assurance while responding to the point raised by PML-N MPA from Bahawalpur Kazim Peerzada.

Kazim Peerzada while speaking on the floor of Punjab Assembly severely condemned the remarks of Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali, renowned religious figure and a senior leader of Sunni Ittehad Council against Hazrat Fatima Zahra (AS).

Kazim Peerzada on the occasion expressed serious anger over the objectionable remarks of Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali regarding Hazrat Fatima Zahra (AS), the daughter of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Demanding immediate action against Dr Jalali, the PML-N MPA stated that he must be held accountable for this and brought to the court of law.

Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bokhari, while expressing his concern over the incident, said that the respect, honour of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (AS) was not only the issue of a sect but a matter related to the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said such occurrences eventually lead to the sectarian divide and it was mandatory to curb such 'Fitna'. Sumsam Bokhari suggested that the way in which issue related to Namoos-e-Sahaba and Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) had been discussed and legislation should also be done regarding the Namoos of Ahle Bait.

The minister also demanded registration of a case under the law of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH). He said that over 100 custodians of different shrines had contacted him for the registration of case against Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali.

Law Minister Raja Basharat while speaking on the occasion said that the act of an individual had hurt the sentiments of every Muslim. He told the House that a case had been registered against Asif Jalali under the relevant law and an SP level officer was investigating the process.

He said the government would ensure that stern punishment be awarded to him and his name be included in the Fourth Schedule. During the general discussion on the budget, MPAs across the divide came up with their proposals. Momina Waheed, the ruling party MPA, in her speech on the occasion congratulated the PTI government for presenting an excellent 'tax free' budget.

PML-N MPA Munawar Ghos in his speech stated the bill passed by the House regarding Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) was the credit of PA speaker and the members of this assembly. Regarding the 2020-21 budget, he said that the schemes initiated by the previous governemnt were still incomplete.

He also said that the nation had rejected the budget presented by this governemnt in Punjab and Centre. Uzma Kardar of PTI in her budget speech ruling out any in house change stated that Imran Khan would continue to serve as the Prime Minister and Sardar Usman Buzdar would remain the chief minister of the province.

She said the Punjab budget was ideal and aimed at providing relief to the nation. When Hina Pervaiz Butt of PML-N was delivering her speech, some members from the treasury benches started chanting slogans of 'Chor, Chor' on which the Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Mazari instructed them to avoid such act or leave the House. Saeed Akber Niwani, one of the senior most members of the PA, in his speech stated that the previous government had added to the troubles of this government while initiating different schemes.