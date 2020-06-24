This refers to the letter 'Making the cut' (June 23) by Arif Majeed. The writer has suggested game-changing ideas to cut costs and inject more resources into the ailing economy. The budget is a typical run-of-the-mill type of document, though not as irrelevant as inferred by the writer.

The government can bring about a turn-around of the state of the economy. By using modern technology and new methods of doing work, the unnecessary expenditure on overstaffing can be drastically cut to strengthen the economy.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad