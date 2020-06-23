Fayyazul Hassan Chohan pays tribute to martyred soldiers

LAHORE:Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has paid rich tributes to soldiers who embraced martyrdom the other day in North Waziristan. In his statement, the minister said that Captain Sabeeh Ibrar Shaheed and Sepoy Naveed Akhtar Shaheed made the nation proud, adding our officers as well as soldiers are battling the menace of terrorism. The minister said that political and military leadership are on one page against terrorism, adding such attacks cannot discourage our resolve.