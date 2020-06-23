Woman poisons husband, his brother, self to death

OKARA:Three members of a family died after eating toxic meal in mohalla Ghauspura, Basirpur.

Reportedly, Naheed Akhtar tied the knot with Waqas Ahmad two months ago and they were upset because they had spent Rs 150,000 on their marriage after taking a loan from relatives. They used to quarrel over it.Reportedly, Naheed Akhtar mixed poison in the meal and ate herself and gave it to other family members.

As a result, she, her husband Waqas and her brother-in-law Ashfaq Ahmad died at home. While her another brother-in-law Sattar Ahmad and mother-in-law Sughran Bibi were taken to hospital.

YOUTH DROWNS IN CANAL: A youth drowned in the Lower Bari Doab Canal (LBDC) on Monday. Sajad, 25, of village 5/R jumped into the canal and drowned. The Rescue-1122 fished out the body after hectic efforts of three hours.

GIRL’S BODY RECOVERED: Body of a 25-year-old girl was found lying in fields on Monday. Passers-by spotted a body of a girl lying in maize fields near bridge Mirzapur. Depalpur city police shifted the body to hospital for an autopsy. The neck of the girl was cut.