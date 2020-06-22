HEC praises HU’s online education

MANSEHRA: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad has declared Hazara University as the best providing institution during the coronavirus emergency in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release issued by HU said that the ranking list of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa public sectors universities issued by the HEC Islamabad, Hazara University stood first in the province whereas it was placed among top universities in the country securing 99.8 percent scores during Covid-19. Dr Jamil Ahmad, the vice-chancellor of the university, talking to reporters admired the working of his team in achieving that distinction.

Dr Jamil said that Hazara University had already established a team of its experts to collect student’s data and provided them with CDs containing course/research material on free of cost.

“We have identified students having no access to the internet facility in remote parts of the province and northern areas and equipped them with such material where they could complete their courses while sitting at home,” said Dr Jamil.