THQ Hospital doctor among 20 test corona positive

BUREWALA: A THQ Hospital doctor, two private banks employees and 17 others tested corona positive here on Sunday. According to Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Burewala Dr Shahid Iqbal, total 82 corona patients had been confirmed in the tehsil. He told that out of total patients, three were hospitalised while 79 had been quarantined at their homes. On the other hand, sources said that the district administration had lifted smart lockdown in certain areas of the district while coronavirus patients were increasing rapidly. Eight doctors had been infected with the coronavirus while Muslim League leader Chacha Muhammad Aslam also tested corona positive.