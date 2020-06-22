Punjab govt announces honorarium for corona duties

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a pay package including the rate of honorarium, in lieu of the corona risk allowance, for healthcare staff hired in consultancy mode on lump sum package to perform duties for Covid-19 patients in healthcare facilities of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department. The SHC&MED has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, category-wise detail of per month pay package and honorarium is as under: Consultant (Pulmonologist, Anesthetist, Intensive Care/ICU, Infectious Diseases will get Rs 185,905 including Rs 147,555 lump package as per advertisement and Rs 38,350 per month honorarium; MO/WMO will get Rs 157,145 including Rs 126,775 lump sum package as per advertisement and Rs 30,370 per month honorarium; Molecular Biologist will get Rs 130,553 including Rs 100,183 lump sum package as per advertisement and Rs 30,370 per month honorarium; Technologist Anesthesia & Pathology/ Respiratory Therapist will get Rs 109,319 including Rs 78,949 lump sum package as per advertisement and Rs 30,370 per month honorarium; Charge Nurse will get Rs 83,660 including Rs 64,720 lump sum package as per advertisement and Rs 18,910 per month honorarium; and X-Ray Technician, Lab Technician, ECG Technician will get Rs 51,734 including Rs 38,414 lump sum package as per advertisement and Rs 13,320 per month honorarium

The competent authority has directed that legitimate pending payments of the lump sum package must be made at the earliest out of COVID-19 funds provided to teaching hospitals, as per signed contract/agreement, for combating Corona Virus disease. All codal/legal formalities must be fulfilled before making payments.