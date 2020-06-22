‘Additional police deployed at hotspots to check unnecessary public movement’

Rawalpindi: In view of rising suspects of Covid-19 in 22 hotspot areas of Rawalpindi, additional police personnel were deployed at 31 pickets to keep restricting unnecessary public movement.

In 22 hotspot areas in Rawalpindi including Dhok Kala Khan, Qayyumabad, Iqbal Town,. Dhok Paracha, Kuri Road, Aliabad, Dhok Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Afandi Colony, Satellite Town, Muslim Town, Khurram Colony, Dheri Hasanabad, Talimohri, Ghausia Chowk, Allama Iqbal Colony, 31 police pickets have been established at entrance points to ensure implementation on directives of Punjab government against Coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar said that traffic wardens have been deployed at 31 pickets to keep a check on unnecessary public movement. Meanwhile, DSP Traffic Murree Road Malik Azmat and traffic wardens of the circle distribute cooked foods among unemployed people.

He also appealed to philanthropists to come forward to help people facing acute problems in wake of Coronavirus pandemic lockdown. He said thousands of daily wage earners have come jobless and amidst this challenging time, everyone should help downtrodden segments of society.

Chief Traffic Officer also stated that traffic wardens has also been carrying out crackdown against professional beggars in the city adding that professional beggars use to seek public sympathies with fake disabilities.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Rawalpindi, on Sunday directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown in all the areas placed under restrictions and negligence would not be tolerated.

Rawalpindi police, on directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, has made strict arrangements at entry and exit points of the areas placed under smart lockdown, imposed by the district administration to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Senior police officers are visiting different areas and briefing cops deployed there to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown about precautionary measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus. According to a police spokesman, “Police will make sure the placement of smart lockdown in city and Cantonment areas.”