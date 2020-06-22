close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

HEC praises Hazara University online education

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

MANSEHRA: The Higher Education Commission Islamabad has declared Hazara University as the best providing institution during the coronavirus emergency in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release issued by HU said that the ranking list of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa public sectors universities issued by the HEC Islamabad, Hazara University stood first in the province whereas it was placed among top universities in the country securing 99.8 percent scores during Covid-19.

Dr Jamil Ahmad, the vice-chancellor of the university, talking to reporters admired the working of his team in achieving that distinction. “My subordinates worked hard day-and-night to remove hurdles faced by students in evolving online education and I have been expecting a the tremendous outcome of these regular online sessions in all most all the departments,” said Dr Jamil.

Dr Jamil said that Hazara University had already established a team of its experts to collect student’s data and provided them with CDs containing course/research material on free of cost.

“We have identified students having no access to internet facility in remote parts of the province and northern areas and equipped them with such material where they could complete their courses while sitting at home,” said Dr Jamil.

