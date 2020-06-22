Principles?

Recently Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United State's House of Representatives accused John Bolton, former US national security adviser, of choosing loyalty over patriotism by refusing to testify during the process of impeachment against President Trump.

In our part of the world too, toeing the party line takes precedence on the merits of the issue and anyone who looks through the lens of national interest faces derision from party affiliates. Taking a principled stand is an exception rather than the rule.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad