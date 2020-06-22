For fathers

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year in many countries. We celebrate the day to pay honour and respect to our fathers. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember our fathers. And even though they may be unable to assist us, their mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us.

I request all those who are reading this letter to please respect your fathers. Happy Father's Day to all!

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana