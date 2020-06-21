Prominent religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away

KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar and principal of Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia, Mufti Muhammad Naeem died of cardiac arrest on Saturday.

Naeem was rushed to the hospital after his health deteriorated but breathed his last before reaching the hospital, according to Nazir Nasir, the seminary’s spokesperson. He has been suffering from the cardiac and respiratory diseases for a long time. Naeem was also a member of the executive committee of Wafaqul Madaris al Arabia– the largest board of Deobandi seminaries in the country. Naeem was born in 1958. His father Qari Abdul Haleem, originally belonged to Surat city of Indian Gujrat, and had converted to Islam from the Parsi faith.

Naeem completed his education from Jamia Binori Town seminary in 1979 and then associated with the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia seminary his father founded. The theologian was also the author of several books and has written dozens of small booklets on various topics. Known for his moderate views about religion Naeem also actively supported the anti-polio campaign at a time when polio workers were coming under attack. He was one of the 31 signatories of the religious decree that declared suicide attacks, insurgency against a state, and use of force to impose Shariah as “haram”. The fatwa had also endorsed the military operations, including Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, in the country. He was also active campaigners of Karachi’s civic rights and therefore leaders of political parties were regularly visiting his seminary to meet him to discuss the political affairs. He is survived by his wife, two sons - Mufti Noman Naeem and Mufti Farhan Naeem- and two daughters. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be performed today (Sunday) after Asar prayers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and other noted personalities have expressed grief on the sad demise of Mufti Naeem and offered fateha for the departed soul. The opposition leader lauded his services for the propagation of Islam and the country.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also condoled the death of renowned religious scholar. "May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aameen," Gen Bajwa said.Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has expressed sorrow over the demise of Mufti Naeem and offered condolences to his family and offered Fateha. He said that Mufti Naeem spent his entire life in teaching Islam. “He made a Jamia Binoria world-class institution. The number of their foreign students was also in thousands. No one can fill his place.” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief over the death of Mufti Naeem, saying the deceased had always helped the government during difficult times. He also prayed for the departed soul.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Awami National Party Sindh president Shahi Syed, Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal, the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl’s central leader Qari Muhamamd Usman have also expressed their griefed over Naeem’s demise.

In their separate condolence statements here on Saturday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sherzaman, MPAs Saeed Afridi, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, Jamal Siddiqui, and Malik Shehzad Awan said Naeem’s demise created a deep void that could be felt for years to come.