‘Opp can't resists budget passage’

LAHORE : Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said that the federal and provincial governments will get their budgets passed as the opposition parties are not in a position to react to it.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said this can be deduced from the speeches being made by the representatives of political parties. Everything else is happening there except solving the public issues. Each party is in the process of making a deal so that the cases against their leaders can be eliminated. After the sugar and flour crisis, now the cooking oil crisis is starting to surface because locust has caused irreparable damage to the oil-based commodities, the Barabri Party Pakistan chairman said.