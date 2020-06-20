CM Usman Buzdar orders stabilising wheat, flour prices

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the departments concerned to stabilise the prices of wheat and flour in the province and made it clear that any unjustified increase would not be tolerated.

He directed the food department as well as the administrative officers to ensure regular monitoring and asked the price control magistrates to take action against those involved in the unjustified increase in flour price, said a handout.

Similarly, administrative machinery should ensure availability of wheat and flour at fixed rates. The CM said that he would monitor wheat and flour price and would check the rates by conducting raids when required.

medicines: Usman Buzdar has said that complete care is the only prevention from Covid-19 infection. In a statement issued here Friday, he said it was essential to use face mask and observe social distancing as any slackness in this regard could affect others. He asked the shopkeepers not to entertain customers without face masks.

He said the Punjab government was ensuring availability of medicines and strict action would be taken for hoarding oxygen, medical equipment and medicines required for the treatment of corona virus.

The government was trying to limit corona virus by sealing off different areas. He appealed to residents of the sealed areas to cooperate with administration and police for their own safety. He maintained that self-medication for treatment of the virus could be injurious to health.

Meanwhile, negative effects of steroids and anti-viral medicines could increase the intensity of the disease and it was better to consult a certified medical practitioner in case of an increase of corona disease, he suggested.

MPs: Members of Provincial Assembly from different districts of the province called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed their complete confidence in his leadership.

The MPAs assured of their full support to the chief minister. MPAs, including Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan, Sardar Muhammad Mohayyudin Khan Khosa, Ejaz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz Hussain, Muhammad Amir Anayat Shahani, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Colonel (R) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Taimoor Ali Lali, Bilal Asghar, Muhammad Ahsan Jehangir and Gulraiz Afzal Gondal met the chief minister and apprised the chief minister of matters related to their constituencies.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has condoled with MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha over the death of his brother and nephew.

In a telephonic conversation with the MPA, the CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity. He condemned the blast near Ghotki Railway Station. He also expressed deep grief over the death of Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed, President Akhbar Farosh Union, Lahore.