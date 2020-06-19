Tareen refutes reports of meeting Nawaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE/LONDON: PTI senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen said Thursday he has neither met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif nor did he wish to and that the media cell of the former prime minister's party was spreading fake news. In an audio statement, Tareen — whose relationship with the PTI seems to have fallen apart — said "our struggle has been against them", referring to the PML-N. "I have neither met Nawaz Sharif nor do I wish to [meet him]," he said. "I am not an opportunistic politician to go to them [Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N] just because I have developed differences with Imran Khan," he said of the premier. "I am a principled politician, I tried my best with the PTI," he added, noting that if there were any problems, it was not his fault. "I am just sitting separately; whatever is acceptable to God will happen."