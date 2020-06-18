Over a million population restricted under smart lockdown: NCOC told

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/ MIRPUR: A special meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), chaired by the Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, here on Wednesday was apprised about the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and steps taken to contain it.

While, Pakistan COVID-19 death toll crossed 3,000 as record 136 fatalities reported in last 24 hours, while total confirmed cases surged to over 157,700 across the country on Wednesday.

Sindh reported almost 60,000 cases, Punjab over 58,000, Islamabad Capital Territory over 9,000, Balochistan over 8, 790, KP over 19,600, GB over 1,100 and AJK 703 cases.

The NCOC was briefed that over a million population was restricted under smart lockdown across the country after trace, test and quarantine (TTQ) strategy implementation in the high risk areas with large number of corona positive cases. The forum during the meeting also reviewed the ramp up plan for increasing testing capacity, media communication strategy for next 6 weeks and Epidemic Curve Chart whereas the forum also discussed the arrangements regarding Eidul Azha.

The forum was briefed that during last 24 hours more than 9827 violations of health guidelines/instructions were observed across Pakistan. According to NCOC, more than 963 markets and shops, 18 industries and 1186 transport vehicles were cautioned, fined sensitized and sealed.

It added that basing on TTQ strategy, smart lockdown was being observed as follow: Punjab with 904 lockdowns (920,768 population), Sindh with 26 lockdowns (150,513 population), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 572 lockdowns (67,000 population), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 29 lockdowns (670,000 population), ICT with 10 lockdowns (60,000 population) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with 5 lockdowns (15,000 population).

In line with the prime minister’s instructions for compliance to health guidelines and instructions particularly working places, industrial sector, transport, markets and shops whereas NCOC daily morning situational brief was in progress.

To ensure the implementation of the health guidelines and instructions and preventive measures including wearing of face mask in public as per WHO new guidelines on the subject particular special teams were operating all across the country to ensure that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being implemented.

The details of violations of health guidelines across Pakistan and enforcement measures as under as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 804 violations were noted and sealed around 93 shops and markets and 333 transport vehicles were fined.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), around 170 violations were noted whereas 27 markets and shops were sealed and 29 transport vehicles were fined.

In KP, around 5420 violations were noticed whereas in consequence 157 shops and markets were sealed, 102 transport vehicles fined on the violating the SOPs.

In Punjab, 2448 violations of safety guidelines were witnessed in different parts of the province and in consequence to that 523 shops and markets were closed, 13 industries sealed and 703 transport vehicles were also fined on violations.

In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), as many as 85 violations of SOPs and safety guidelines were noted where in its consequence 64 shops, 10 transport vehicles were fined on flouting the safety and health guidelines.

In Sindh, around 900 violations of SOPs and health guidelines were noted whereas 72 markets and shops were sealed along with 5 industries and also 9 transport vehicles were fined for violating SOPs.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 68 more lives in the Punjab province while the number of coronavirus cases swelled to 58,239 after registration of 2,361 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of deaths reached 1,149 in the province on Wednesday.

The Health Department confirmed that 1,642 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 11 in Kasur, two in Nankana Sahib, 15 in Sheikhupura, 156 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Jehlum, four in Chakwal, 50 in Gujranwala, 17 in Sialkot, eight in Narowal, 31 in Gujrat, three in Hafizabad, six in Mandi Bahauddin, 63 in Multan, 18 in Khanewal, four in Vehari, eight in Muzaffargarh, 111 in Faisalabad, two in Chiniot, five in Toba Tek Singh, 11 in Jhang, 30 in Rahim Yar Khan, three in Attock, eight in Sargodha, 41 in Mianwali, five in Layyah, four in Bhakkar, 19 in Bahawalnagar, 33 in Bahawalpur, 14 in Lodharan, 20 in Dera Ghazi Khan,one in Rajanpur and eight new case of COVID-19 were reported in Okara district during the past 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 375,523 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 17,780 confirmed cases were found in the province.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the COVID-19 pandemic claimed a total of 15 lives so far and 37 new positive cases of coronavirus had been registered during last 24 hours raising the tally to 740, it was officially stated on Wednesday.

The official statement released to the media persons on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 37 new cases in AJK which include 20 patients in Muzaffarabad, 11 in Mirpur, 2 in Rawalakot and one each in Bagh, Hattiyan Bala, Bhimbher and Kotli districts.

At present, a total of 423 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / home isolation centers at present, the health authorities said.

A total of 12,149 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 12,099 had been received with 740 positive cases.

Meanwhile the AJK health authorities said in a statement, a total of 10,887 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next. A total of 58 quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry/exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah.

Like other parts of the country, COVID-19 cases are increasing drastically in the Hazara division where the total number of cases has been reached to 1,587. Four districts Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagran of the region are hit by the COVID-19 where 61 have died and 472 have been recovered so far.

District administrations of Abbottabad and Haripur have imposed smart lockdown in coronavirus hit areas. In district Abbottabad, six union councils (UC) including Qalandar Abad, Jhangi Sayadan, Kehal, Narian, Nathiagali and PMA road Gosht Mandi are being put under lockdown which are severely hit by the pandemic.

District administration Haripur has also imposed smart lockdown in four UCs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases including TIP Housing Society street No.9 and 20, Mohallah Soha, Mochi Bazar, Mamahia Chowk, Pakhral Chowk, Sector No.2 and 4 Khalabat.

In Battagram district 219 cases have been registered in which 12 have lost their lives while 92 have been recovered.

Keeping in view of increasing number of COVID-19 today, the district administration Mansehra would also announce the areas where smart lockdown would be imposed.

Interestingly, in other four districts of the Hazara division including Upper Kohistan, lower Kohistan, Torghar, Kolai Palis only 15 cases of coronavirus have been registered where the health department, district administration and police are monitoring the situation closely.