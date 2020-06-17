Arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman: Countrywide protest of Jang-Geo employees continues

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The countrywide protest of the workers of Geo and Jang Group against the illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continued for 95th day on Tuesday.

The protesters vowed to resist all the conspiracies against the Geo and Jang Group and stand united for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The protestors chanted slogans with placards for the release of the Editor-in-Chief and condemned the curbs on the freedom of media and also the conspiracies to close down the Geo and Jang Group.

Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, speakers called for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They said not only the country’s journalist organisations but also international journalist organisations and international human rights organisations were also raising their voices for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Lahore, the protesting media workers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was behind bars for more than three months in a politically-motivated case without any progress. They demanded withdrawal of the case against him and his immediate release.

The protesters while shouting slogans criticised the rulers for their anti-media and anti-media workers policies, observing that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was behind the bars for raising voice for true democracy and media freedom in thecountry. The speakers also termed the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman an attempt to muzzle independent news reporting in the country. They also termed his arrest as a result of NAB-Niazi nexus. The protesters also demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the unlawful arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

President of Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi appealed to Lahore High Court (LHC) to take notice of the illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Addressing the protesting workers of Jang/Geo Group in Peshawar, he said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was being victimised for reporting the truth and raising voice for justice. Flanked by the members of association, Latif Afridi said that the PTI government wanted to stifle the press to hide his incompetence. He said the Jang/Geo Group was raising voice for justice and rights of the people and that was not acceptable to the rulers.

Latif Afridi said not only the journalists but other people have seen the poor performance of the PTI government in the last 18 months. Latif Afridi termed detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman illegal and demanded his immediate release and withdrawal of cases against him.

The media workers carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans condemned the government and NAB for strangulating voice of independent media and attacking the major media group. They demanded release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him and vowed to continue protest till the acceptance of their demands.