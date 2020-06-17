3,000 cops deployed to ensure lockdown

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore has said keeping in view number of corona cases lockdowns have been be carried out at 32 different places in certain areas of the city.

More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in the areas under lockdown. Policemen will be on duty with masks, PPE kits, gloves and sanitizers. He said lockdown has been imposed for the safety, health and welfare of the citizens. There will be lockdowns at five locations in City Division and five locations in Model Town, and 12 locations in Cantt Division, while Iqbal Town Division 4, Saddar 5, and Civil Lines Division will have one lockdown. Medical stores and grocery stores in these areas will be open at their scheduled times. No citizen will be allowed to leave locked areas without a valid reason. The Lahore police chief said the SOPs of the lockdown would be implemented as before.

People exempted from the ban will be allowed to move. Violators of corona SOPs will be prosecuted, the CCPO said and appealed to the citizens to show responsibility and cooperate with the police.

Cheques distributed: A ceremony was held at CCPO office to distribute cheques of relief money to the personnel of Lahore police who defeated corona epidemic and joined the duty. SSP Admin Liaqat distributed cheques among 127 personnel. Cheques for Rs 25,000 each were distributed. The CCPO directed the police officers to donate plasma.