Rs56b tax relief provided, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government has provided tax relief to the tune of Rs56 billion despite the unusual situation and added that this step would help in the promotion of business activities.

He said that economic activities would generate employment and more taxes would be collected. The opposition adopted non-democratic and non-parliamentary steps by adopting rowdy behaviour during the budget speech. The established parliamentary norms were violated due to their non-serious attitude, he added.

The chief minister regretted that opposition had no interest in public welfare and it was engaged in the politics of non-issues. He said the budget was based on realistic development targets and was not a jugglery of words like the practice of past governments. He stated that realistic data had been used and public welfare was fully focused. More balanced and relief-oriented budget cannot be presented in the prevailing circumstances, the CM concluded.

South Punjab: Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the past rulers deceived the people of southern Punjab in the name of development, but the incumbent government returned the right of development to southern Punjab.

The chief minister was talking to Punjab Assembly Members (MPAs) from Multan who called on him at his office here Tuesday and discussed matters of their constituencies. They thanked the CM for ring-fencing of southern Punjab development funds.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that funds had also been allocated for the southern Punjab secretariat, which would be made functional soon. The posts of additional chief secretary and additional IGP for southern Punjab secretariat had been approved and those living in the region would not have to visit Lahore to get their problems solved.

He regretted that the past governments transferred the southern Punjab funds to other region and the people of the area remained poor and backward. Those who called on the CM included Provincial Minister Akhter Malik, Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Muhammad Saleem Akhter, Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Qasim Abbas Khan and Sabeen Gul Khan.

Housing Scheme: Usman Buzdar Tuesday handed over a cheque for Rs54 million to Multan Development Authority Director General Muhammad Ali Abbas for development works at the Multan Journalists Housing Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the amount would be utilised for development works, so that 534 allottees could construct their homes in the society, said a handout issued here.

He promised that journalist colonies would be established in every division and the government would continue to take steps for welfare of the community. The CM said that media role was important for creating awareness among the public and added the Punjab government had run a vigorous campaign to educate citizens about the importance of precautions for safety from corona virus.

The result of non-observance of the SOPs was visible and a decision had been made to seal the most affected areas, he added.

The government was striving to minimise the spread of virus and citizens would have to follow the government instructions in this regard, he asserted. President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum presented life membership to the chief minister. Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Parliamentary Secretary (Information) Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Secretary Information, DGPR and MD Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation were also present.

Four held: On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, four offenders involved in firing in the air and racing of horses at Canal Road have been arrested. The chief minister directed to take legal action against the arrested accused and arrest other criminals as no one is above the law. He made it clear that zero-tolerance would be continued against firing.

PROBE: Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to reach the spot of Jhelum Highway Kalyam Morr Depot in Rawalpindi and use every resource to overcome fire. He also sought a report from the administration and directed to investigate the matter.

CM seeks report: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the police about the incident of assault on Food Safety Officer and driver of Punjab Food Authority at Kisab Market, Railway Road in Yazman. The police have arrested an accused Muhammad Asif and case had been lodged against him.