Alleged smuggler arrested

NOWSHERA: The Risalpur police on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug smuggler, who used to introduce himself as journalist to doge the police and other law enforcing agencies. The police said that they had barricaded the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway at Rashakai Interchange and arrested a drug smuggler identified as Muhammad Sohail, a resident of Forest College Colony, Peshawar during checking. The police recovered two kilogram fine quality charas from the secret cavities of his car (LEB-6432) and registered a case against him. The accused was later produced in the court, which sent him behind the bars. Police claimed the accused used to introduce himself as media-person and smuggled drugs in the bundles of newspapers.