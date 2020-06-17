Internet and the HEC

Due to Covid-19, the Higher Education Commission asked universities to start online classes. But this step of the HEC has been criticized by students and other parts of the public. It is crystal clear that in such circumstances online classes remain the only option since we cannot afford a complete lockdown. In this regard, there is a suggestion for the HEC: it should direct and manage universal sources for complete universities of Pakistan. That would be a good solution. Each university should upload the same recorded source to their websites and give access to students to study it as per rules of online classes to attend lectures. In such a view, there would be less burden on the HEC, since a universal source would be one for each department, which will take less space on the website. Further, it would be accessible to a larger number of students. Students of different universities would share the same data with one another. The lectures and videos must be downloadable from the university sites so that students can save them on USB devices.

There are some students who have been complaining that their cities lack internet facilities. The universities should try to resolve the internet issue by talking to the telecommunication companies or the students be given permission to freeze their semester after an investigation of their cities' internet service and house location.

Sabir Kareem

Quett