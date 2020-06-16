CM Mahmood Khan hopes people to start reaping CPEC benefits soon

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has hoped people will soon start reaping benefits of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“I believe a new era of development and progress will usher in the near future with the completion of all the subsidiary projects of the CPEC,” he said. Giving an audience to China Window head, Amjad Aziz Malik, the chief minister said he has already instructed the relevant circles to expedite pace of work on the Rashakai Economic Zone project.

“I am going to inaugurate the project shortly, Mahmood Khan said. Similar is the situation in respect of all the related projects being implemented in the province as offshoots of CPEC, he added. The annual report of China Window was presented to the chief minister on the occasion.

Highlighting the importance of Pak-China Friendship, the chief minister Khan said the People’s Republic of China have always helped us as the nation in every hour of difficulty. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic too, he added, not only the government but the people of People’s Republic of China rushed to help our people and the institutions to extend help. “The provision of treatment kits, accessories and equipment to augment the health system in Pakistan very recently is the one such example”, he explained. The chief minister lauded the establishment of China Window in Peshawar. He said China Window is expected to be a source of up-dating the local people on the pace of progress on the CPEC as well besides contributing its role towards the development of cultural relationship between the respective people.