Sindh Assembly passes unanimous resolution

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly in its first ever virtual session on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution recommending that wherever the name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is written “Khatam-un-Nabiyeen” (meaning that Prophet Muhammad SAW was last of the Prophets sent by Allah) would be written along with it. The resolution was moved in the house by Opposition legislator of Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan Muhammad Hussain Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the mover said that prophethood had attained finality after Last Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and it was necessary to issue a decree making it mandatory to write Khatam-un-Nabiyeen wherever the name of Holy Prophet (SAW) is written.

Another resolution was also unanimously passed by the house calling upon the federal government to approach the government of Saudi Arabia and use diplomatic ties with Saudi government to get rebuilt the Shrine of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (RA) in Jannat Al-Baqi, Madina. This resolution was initially moved in the house by Leader of Opposition in the house Firdous Shamim Naqvi belonging to PTI, but latter it was turned into a unanimous resolution having support of all the parliamentary parties in the house.

The resolution stated that Pakistan would bear all the expenses if in case there were financial issues hindering the construction of the holy shrine. It expressed dismay that the grave of Hazrat Fatimah Al-Zahra was without any shelter in the holy land.

The Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir HussainShah presented another resolution in the house, which also unanimously passed by the house to pay tributes to late renowned journalist, academic, and scholar Prof Waris Mir. The resolution states that Prof Waris Mir was subjected to hardships by the autocratic regime as he continued his struggle despite oppression.

It also stated that the trend of terming people traitors by the state should come to an end. The resolution reiterated resolve of the Sindh Assembly to defend the cause of freedom of journalism and also condemns any attempt to suppress the freedom of expression.

The resolution says that name of an underpass in Lahore named after Prof Waris Mir has been changed and it should be renamed after the late academic and journalist.

Speaking on the occasion Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that he fully supported the noble act of speaking truth and becoming the rightful voice in the face of oppression. He said that such resolutions should be brought to the house to pay tribute to the people who had remained steadfast despite oppression, always spoken truth, and never bowed before dictators.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Assembly withdrew the power of the provincial governor to appoint advisors to the CM.

The CM has now been authorized to appoint his own aides. The powers were withdrawn by a government bill namely The Sindh Advisers (Appointment, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges (Amendment) Bill-2019. The bill was passed by the house on basis of the report of the Standing Committee of the assembly on Law and Parliamentary Affairs, which had considered the draft of the bill.

The house also passed the Sindh Covid-19 Emergency Relief Bill-2020 to offer a number of relief measures to the people of the province during the coronavirus emergency. The provincial assembly also passed the Sind Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill-2020 to introduce penal measures against people and institutions responsible for deliberate spread of the infectious disease.

These two bills were earlier promulgated in the province in the form ordinance in view of the ongoing Covid-19 emergency.

The house will now meet on Wednesday at 2 pm with option of online proceedings of the house for presentation of new Sindh government budget for financial year 2020-21.