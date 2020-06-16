Urban development budget hiked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has increased the budgetary allocation for Urban Development from Rs 13.5 billion to Rs 26.20 billion in the budget 2020-21. For this purpose, Rs 15.06 billion has been allocated to 112 on-going schemes, whereas Rs 10.14 billion is allocated for seven foreign aided projects. Further an allocation of Rs 1 billion has been made for Prime Minister’s special initiative under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, to provide affordable housing to low-income groups across Punjab.