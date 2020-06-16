Sindh PA passes resolutions Prophet (SAW) be written with Khatam an-Nabiyeen

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution recommending wherever the name of Last Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is written “Khatam an-Nabiyeen” (meaning that Prophet Muhammad SAW is last of the Prophets sent by Allah) should be written along with it.

The resolution was moved in the house by ­Opposition legislator of Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Muhammad Hussain Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the mover of the resolution said that Prophethood had attained finality after Last Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as it was necessary to issue a decree making it mandatory to write Khatam un-Nabiyeen wherever the name of Last Prophet (SAW) is written.

Another resolution was also unanimously passed by the house calling upon the federal government to approach the government of Saudi Arabia and use his diplomatic ties with Saudi government to get rebuilt the Shrine of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (AS) in Jannat Al-Baqi, Madina.

The resolution was initially moved in the house by Leader of Opposition in the house Firdous Shamim Naqvi belonging to PTI as later on it was turned into a unanimous resolution having support of all the parliamentary parties in the house.

The resolution stated that Pakistan would bear all the expenses if in case there were financial issues hindering the construction of the holy shrine. It expresses dismay that the grave of Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra was without any shelter in the holy land.

Sindh Information and Religious Affairs Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the entire house supported the resolution.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah presented another resolution in the house, which also unanimously passed by the house to pay tribute to late renowned journalist, academic, and scholar Prof Waris Mir.

The resolution states that Prof Waris Mir had been subjected to hardships by the followers of the autocratic regime in the country as he continued his struggle despite use of oppressive tactics against him.

It stated that the trend of terming people traitors by the state should come to an end. The resolution reiterates resolve of the Sindh Assembly to defend the cause of freedom of journalism and also condemns any attempt to supress the freedom of expression.

The resolution says that name of an underpass in Lahore named after Prof Waris Mir has been changed as it should again be named after the late academic and journalist.

Speaking on the occasion Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that he fully supported the noble act of speaking truth and becoming the rightful voice in the face of oppression.

He said that such resolutions should be brought to the house to pay tribute to the people who had remained steadfast against oppression, always spoken truth, and also never bowed before dictators.