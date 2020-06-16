Uzair Baloch moved to Mitha Ram Hostel, ATC told

KARACHI: The jail authorities informed an anti-terrorism court on Monday that “the convicted prisoner”, Uzair Baloch, the chief of defunct People's Amn Committee, was transferred to the Mitha Ram Hostel manned by Rangers given security concerns.

The central prison’s senior superintendent submitted a letter to the ATC-VXI in reply to its production order for Baloch in a murder and terrorism case registered at the Pak Colony police station in early 2013.