Sack-packed body found

LAHORE:A body of a 35-year-old woman packed in a sack was recovered from Hall Road Qila Gujar Singh on Sunday.

Condition of the body suggested that the victim, yet to be identified, was killed some days back. Police shifted the body to morgue. electrocuted: A young man died when he accidentally came in contact with a high voltage wire in the Begum Kot area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Aqib. Police said that Aqib had gone to the rooftop of his house when he accidentally came in contact with a high voltage wire hanging in clusters near his house. Aqib was rushed to hospital where he die.

shot at, injured: Two persons were shot at and wounded in the limits of Ghalib Market on Sunday. The injured men identified as Noman and Hassan were admitted to hospital. The injured Noman had a car dispute with the accused party.

dies in accident: A 24-year-old youth died when a speeding truck dashed into trees on Multan Road in the Sundar area on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Allah Rakha was helper of the truck driver and hailed from Pakpattan. The body was removed to morgue. Meanwhile, a truck driver was injured when his rashly-driven truck loaded with watermelons rammed into the footpath near Gamay Shah. He was admitted to hospital.

Robbers injure man: Two robbers injured a man and deprived him of cash and cell phone in the Harbanspura area on Sunday. Victim identified as Atif Ali was a van driver. He was on his way to a local factory when two armed robbers intercepted him near Shalamr Housing Scheme at Harbanspura and made him hostage at gunpoint. The robbers snatched cash and a cell phone from him and injured him with gun butts when he tried to offer resistance.