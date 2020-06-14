No increase in salaries: Clerks, Secretariat employees unions announce protest

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) and All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council (APSECC) have decided to start a protest against government across the country from June 15 tomorrow (Monday).

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Central President Haji Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry told The News that they have decided to start a protest against government for its wrong policies. Unfortunately, he said, nation could not get any kind of relief from the government. He said if PTI government stayed more, it will create an unrest situation across the country.

He asked why the prime minister was not cutting down his cabinet, and why the salaries of FIA and NAB were increased. He said the government employees wait for annual budget the whole year to increase their salaries, but all their hopes were shattered. “I am in close contact with all four provinces to start a protest against government,” he claimed. Irshad Chaudhry said the clerks will observe protest demonstrations in all cities of the four provinces on daily basis and finally they will come in Islamabad for a sit-in for their demands.

All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council (APSECC) central president Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain Tahir has also rejected the budget.

“How we could survive in this situation,” he said. “We have already started staging protests and we are with the APCA to start a massive protest against the government.

The Federal Government Engineers Association (FGEA) has also rejected the budget 2020-2021 and decided to stage protests.