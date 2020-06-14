Jawad terms budget anti-people

LAHORE : Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad termed the federal budget anti-people budget and most disappointing budget by the PTI government.

He said when the economy is not moving forward, how would the revenue target of Rs 4,693 billion will be achieved? He said it meant that the government would present a mini-budget before the IMF session.

Electricity and gas prices have not been reduced. Sales tax has not been abolished while small businesses have been neglected which would create financial difficulties for the public, said the Barabri Party Pakistan chairman.

This budget announcement proved that the government has nothing to do with the reforms for the common people, he said. He said “Our party members, including me, are surprised that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has allocated only Rs 84 billion in the budget for education and Rs 20 billion for the health sector, which clearly shows that even in 2021, majority of Pakistanis will remain poor, uneducated and deprived of healthcare in 2021.” The rulers will keep living in houses of hundreds of Kanals of land, their children enjoying living abroad; and they will keep crying and shedding false tears for the nation, he said.