Gang of bike lifters busted

Rawalpindi : Pirwadhai Police have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters ‘Khanoo Gang’ and arrested its three members besides recovering 16 stolen motorcycles, spare parts of 13 bikes an amount of Rs31,000 and other items.

A police spokesman informed that while acting on a tip off, a police party managed to busted ‘Khanoo gang’ and arrested its three members identified as Qaiser Khan, Mujtaba and Tariq and recovered 16 motorcycles, spare parts of 13 bikes and other items from their possession.

During initial investigation, the gang members confessed to lifting motorcycles from different areas of the city, spokesman said, adding that separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation was underway.