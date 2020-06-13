SC directs revamping of Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday directed complete revamping of unnecessary and incompetent employees of the Pakistan Railways after expressing dismay over the worsening condition of the organisation.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the petitions pertaining to permanent status of Railway employees.

The court sought a detailed report on the operations of Pakistan Railways and its employees within a month. During the hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed concerns over the worsening condition of the organisation, adding that every week an incident happens causing loss of lives as well as loss to national kitty.

The chief justice recalled that last week incident caused millions of rupees loss, while report pertaining to an incident happening some six months back was not yet made public. The chief justice noted that there is no report of these accidents, nor any implementation, and stressed that the department should immediately initiate a reform process.

Justice Gulzar expressed dissatisfaction over the statement of secretary Railways and directed him for overhauling 76,000 employees after observing that unnecessary and incompetent people have been employed in the organisation.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period) after seeking a comprehensive report from the department within a month.