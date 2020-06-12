Dilapidated condition of Defence Road troubling motorists

Rawalpindi : The residents of Defence Road in PP-13 jurisdiction on Adiala Road are facing numerous problems due to deteriorating condition of the road for over three years.

Although the price of land is skyrocketing here at Defence Road, but, despite this phenomenon, facilities like carpeted roads, sewerage and water pipelines are non-existent.

The road needs immediate attention of the concerned authorities as it is the main transit artery for the residents of Munawar Colony, Hill View Lane, Kalyal and Askari-14.

Unfortunately, concerned authorities have once again ignored Defence Road and released Rs60 million amount to construct all nearby roads including Caltex Road. But, nobody is considering the problems of the residents living around Defence Road.

District Officer (DO) Planning Saima Ghafoor told ‘The News’ that they will reconstruct Defence Road because people have equal rights to better road infrastructure. “I will try to add this road in budget to and start its construction in July-August,” she assured.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from PP-13 Haji Amjad said that they have given final approval to start construction of Defence Road. “After completion of Caltex Road, we will start construction of Defence Road. The Defence Road will be constructed within a month,” he assured.

In rain, the residents of Defence Road stayed at their homes because they could not easily pass through this dilapidated road.

It is worth mentioning here that city district government, Rawalpindi had constructed Defence Road four years back. But, private housing societies again and again damaged this road to lay down different kinds of utility services. The private housing societies after digging the road left the public in the lurch.

Talking to ‘The News,’ the inhabitants said that this road is not only damaging vehicles but it is also affecting public health due to accumulation of sewerage and rainwater on the road. A huge population depends on this road. In case of emergency, one cannot imagine travelling on this road with ease and in case there is some patient inside a vehicle, he/she has to suffer due to the bumpy ride, the residents strongly denounced.