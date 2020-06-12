Petrol probe

Pakistan is facing an acute petroleum crisis and people are running from pillar to post to obtain regular or hi-octane petrol. This is happening at a time when the world oil prices have hit rock bottom and the Pakistan government has also reduced oil prices. Thankfully, the prime minister and the government have taken notice of this and some kind of an inquiry is taking place. A committee is said to have been formed which, it is claimed, would be an independent one. It would, apparently, enquire into the causes that led to the shortage of petroleum products though its findings would be doubtful.

In my opinion, Ogra should also play its due role and make investigations into the requirement of all oil marketing companies to maintain reasonable stocks of petrol for use of the public. It is my understanding that every country maintains reasonable stocks of petrol to avert such crisis situations. Why is it then that the people of Pakistan are suffering so badly?

Syed Ovais Akhtar

Karachi