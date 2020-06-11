CM Mahmood Khan for including Chashma project in PSDP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the proposed Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal Project of vital importance for achieving self-sufficiency in agriculture produce and demanded the federal government to include it in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He made this demand in a meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, as per an official handout. Besides the relevant federal ministers, the meeting was attended by the chief ministers of all the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and the prime minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir through video link. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Governor attended the meeting through video link on special invitation.

The chief minister said the Chashma project of equal importance for both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab which. On completion, he explained, the project will irrigate millions of acres of barren land in both the provinces, thereby addressing the issue of wheat shortage on a permanent basis. Mahmood Khan said inclusion of the project in the federal PSDP was the dire need of the hour.

He raised the issue of funds for the accelerated development of the newly merged tribal districts at the forum and urged all the provinces to meet the commitments made by them for providing three percent of their shares in the National Finance Commission for the districts.

ANP names cultural secretary for KP chapter

Awami National Party (ANP) has appointed the former managing director of the Bacha Khan Trust Education Foundation Dr Khadim Hussain as the party’s provincial cultural secretary.

A noted prominent educationist, Dr Khadim Hussain holds a doctorate in sociolinguistics. The ANP provincial president said that meeting of the provincial council could not be convened due to coronavirus. However, he said that approval of the recent appointments would be taken in the first meeting of the council whenever the meeting was convened.

Aimal Wali Khan said that Dr Khadim Hussain had been instrumental in the promotion of the philosophy of Bacha Khan among the Pakhtun youth, hoping he would perform well in his new position.