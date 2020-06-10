PA supports Diamer Bhasha Dam

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution supporting the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

On the private members day, Momina Waheed, the PTI MPA moved the resolution which was passed unanimously by the House.The resolution stated that the PA lauded Centre for this decision and the country would receive four to five thousand megawatt electricity through this project.

Moreover, another resolution moved by PTI MPA Shaheen Akram related to the Mother’s Day was also passed unanimously by the House.

In a resolution that was moved out-of-turn, Muavya Azam Tariq, Parliamentary leader of Rah-e-Haq Party vehemently condemned the act of demolishing of the grave of Hazrat Umar bin Abdul Aziz (RA). This was also passed by the House.

Ramesh Singh Arora of PML-N through a resolution condemned the Indian Army raid on June 6, 1984 on sacred place Asthan Shri Akal Takht. He demanded the Indian government give exemplary punishment to the people behind this gruesome act.